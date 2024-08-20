Saudi Arabia: 2 falcons sell for 24 L rs at auction in Riyadh

The 2024 International Falcon Breeders Auction in Saudi Arabia concluded after eight nights of impressive sales, with two falcons fetching a remarkable 109,000 Saudi Riyal (around Rs 29,000). The event showcased the region’s thriving falconry market.

Leading breeding farms from 19 countries around the world participated in the auction, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).The auction’s status as a premier event for falcon enthusiasts and breeders.

The auction occurred at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh. The first falcon, a young peregrine falcon from the British Border Falcons farm, was sold for SAR32,000 (714354.26 lakh INR).

The second and final falcon, a young pure peregrine from the American Pacific Northwest Falcons farm, was initially auctioned at SAR30,000 but was eventually sold for SAR77,000.

The auction provides a reliable and unique platform for the world’s elite falcons, including falcons from champion breeds, through a fast-paced live competitive auction that brings together falconers, producers, and enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The auction events were broadcast on television channels covering the event and were also live-streamed on the club’s social media platforms of the Clubs.

The 2024 International Falcon Breeders Auction supports the Saudi Falcons Club’s vision of advancing falconry through development, innovation, and care. The event promotes cultural and economic growth while serving as a platform for raising environmental awareness.