Saudi Arabia: 21 magnetic balls removed from 3-year-old’s stomach

A medical team at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia extracted 21 magnetic balls from the stomach of a three-year-old boy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 3rd June 2022 8:34 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 21 magnetic balls removed from 3-year-old boys stomach
Representative image ( Photo: Google Creative Common Licenses)

In a bizarre incident, a medical team at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia extracted 21 magnetic balls from the stomach of a three-year-old boy, on Thursday.

After swallowing the magnetic balls while playing, the boy was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition suffering from severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

After several medical examinations including X-rays and CT scans, the medical team found 21 magnetic pieces in the boy’s stomach. The magnetic pieces had caused 6 holes and severe damage to part of his intestines.

MS Education Academy

“A pediatric surgery team decided to intervene quickly to prevent any new complications and save the boy’s life. The team performed a two-hour surgical endoscopy and managed to remove the magnetic balls from the boy’s stomach,” Dr. Sami Al Hawasi, assistant medical director and consultant general surgeon at the hospital, was quoted by Gulf News.

He further added that the doctors treated the holes and removed the damaged part of the boy’s intestines.

Fortunately, the toddler was discharged from the hospital three days later, without any complications.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button