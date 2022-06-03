Saudi Arabia: 21 magnetic balls removed from 3-year-old’s stomach

In a bizarre incident, a medical team at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia extracted 21 magnetic balls from the stomach of a three-year-old boy, on Thursday.

After swallowing the magnetic balls while playing, the boy was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition suffering from severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

After several medical examinations including X-rays and CT scans, the medical team found 21 magnetic pieces in the boy’s stomach. The magnetic pieces had caused 6 holes and severe damage to part of his intestines.

“A pediatric surgery team decided to intervene quickly to prevent any new complications and save the boy’s life. The team performed a two-hour surgical endoscopy and managed to remove the magnetic balls from the boy’s stomach,” Dr. Sami Al Hawasi, assistant medical director and consultant general surgeon at the hospital, was quoted by Gulf News.

He further added that the doctors treated the holes and removed the damaged part of the boy’s intestines.

Fortunately, the toddler was discharged from the hospital three days later, without any complications.