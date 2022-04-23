Saudi Arabia: 22nd WTTC global summit to be held in Riyadh

Riyadh: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that the 22nd edition of its global summit will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, from November 29 to December 2, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This was announced during the closing session of 21st Global Summit in Manila, Philippines on Friday.

The Manila Summit gathered more than a thousand high-level delegations from around the world, including business leaders, ministers and decision-makers in the global travel and tourism sector. Discussions were carried out and ideas on how to enhance the sector’s recovery journey were shared.

For his part, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said, “In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are proud to host the next summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council later this year. We look forward to welcoming global travel and tourism leaders to the Kingdom and exchanging experiences and knowledge with them.”

The World Travel and Tourism Council Summit is the world’s largest event for the travel and tourism industry.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading a new global approach to redrawing the tourism map.