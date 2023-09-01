Saudi Arabia: 24 historical sites in Makkah you must know

The city of Makkah holds a very important place in the hearts of Muslims. During the pilgrimage of Haj and Umrah or other visits, people keep looking for some places that have a significance in Islam. So, here is a list of important sites to visit in Makkah.

Masjid al Haram

Masjid Al Haram is situated in Makkah city. It houses the holiest Islamic structure, the Kaaba. Inside the Masjid is Hajr-e-Aswad (black stone), Maqam-e-Ibrahim. The entire Makkah city during the Prophet Muhammad’s time is now within Masjid Al Haram.

Masjid e Aisha

Masjid e Aisha is the second-largest mosque in Makkah. It is also called Masjid Taneem. It is just five miles away from the Kaaba and has the capacity to accommodate 47,084 worshippers. This is the place where most pilgrims put on Ihram for their Umrah.

Jannat al Mualla

Jannat al Mualla is the final resting place of the family members and ancestors of Prophet Muhammad. He is believed to frequently visit here during his stay in Makkah. Among those burried here are the Prophet’s wife Khadija bint Khuwaylid, his son Qasim ibn Muhamad, and companion Abu Tufail Amar Ibn Wathila al-Leethi.

The Cave of Hira

The cave of Hira, commonly known as Ghar-i-Hira or Jabal al-Nour is the place where Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation. It requires at least two hours of hiking to reach the historical cave. It is one of the most frequently visited places during Haj rituals.

Cave of Thowr

There is an interesting story related to the cave of Thowr, which is located in the lower part of Makkah. The Prophet, while he was migrating from Makkah to Madinah, took shelter in this cave along with his companion Abu Bakr.

Makkah al Mukarrama library

Makkah Al Mukarrama library is built at the place where Prophet Muhammad is believed to be born. The Saudi authorities have built a big library here. It is within a walking distance from Masjid al Haram.

Zubaida Canal

When Queen Zubaida, wife of Abbasid caliph Harun Rashid visited Makkah to perform Haj in 809 AD, there was an extreme scarcity of water. She immediately ordered construction of a canal that has been serving the pilgrims for over 1,000 years.

Masjid Jinn

This is the mosque where Prophet Muhammad used to recite the Quran. There is a belief that the Prophet once recited the Quran to the Jinn tribe inside the mosque, who then embraced Islam.

Bilal bin Rabah Mosque

The mosque is named after Bilal bin Rabah who is also known as the first muezzin. The mosque used to be his house and the Saudi authorities turned it into a mosque. Pilgrims love to visit this historical site to pay their gratitude to one of the most loyal companion.

Mount Abu Qubais

This is the place where Prophet Muhammad performed the miracle of splitting the moon into two halves. Despite its historical significance, not many tourists or pilgrims know about this place in Makkah.

Masjid Al Khayf

Masjid Al Khayf is near Jamarat and is situated south of Mina in Makkah city. Every Haj pilgrim enjoys visiting Masjid al Khayf since it is reported that prophets, including Prophet Musa and Prophet Muhammad, had performed prayers here. Hence the name “Mosque of the Prophets prophets”.

Jabal Rahma

Jabal Rahma, located at Mount Arafat, is believed to be the place where Prophet Adam and his wife Hawa, the first people on earth, reunited on earth after they were forgiven by the Almighty. The Arafat Plains are a significant historical site since staying there for a while is one of the mandatory rituals of Haj.

Masjid Al Nimra

Every year, the Haj sermon is delivered from Masjid al Nimra on the Arafat grounds. It is the exact location of the Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon for the Haj.

Muzdalifah

The Muzdalifah, also known as al Mashar al Haram is located near Makkah in the Hejaz region of Saudi Arabia. The place has a mention in the Quran. Spending the night at Muzdalifah is one of the requirements for the Haj. Those who travel to Makkah to undertake Umrah also visit this site.

Jamarat

Jamarat is three stone walls, formerly pillars, which are pelted as a compulsory ritual of Haj in emulation of the actions of the Prophet Ibrahim. You will hardly find any place to stop here during Haj, nobody visits the site for the remaining 11 months.

Grave of Sayyidah Maymuna

One of the wives of the Prophet Muhammad is Sayyidah Maymuna. Prophet Muhammad went to Makkah to perform Umrah as a part of the signing of the treaty of Hudaibiyah. Maymuna made the marriage proposal to the Prophet Muhammad there, and he accepted it.

This is one of the less frequented sites in Makkah and the resting place of Maymuna. It is around 20 km from Makkah.

Masjid Al Hudaibiyah

The Hudaibiyah treaty was signed where Masjid al Hudaibiyah now stands. Enemies formed an alliance with the Quraish in an effort to exact revenge on Muslims for their loss at the Battle of Trench. The Hudabiyah Treaty prevented the Quraish from forming an alliance with enemies to attack the city of Madina.

Masjid al Hudaibiyah is among the most popular holy sites in Makkah.

Al-Shabeka Graveyard

Before the advent of Islam, Makkan residents would bury their daughters alive in the Al-Shabeka graveyard. There is also a belief that Summaya bint Khalid, the first Muslim woman martyr, is buried here. It is located right near the Kaaba.

Tuwa well

When Prophet Muhammad arrived to perform Haj, he stopped at Tuwa Well and bathed. Another source indicated that he spent a night near the Tuwa well during the invasion of Makkah in 630 AD. Due to these two reasons, pilgrims love to visit this historical site in Makkah.

The Kiswa Factory

The Holy Kaaba’s cover is made in the Kiswa factory. You require a specific permit to enter the premises in Makkah.

Clock Tower Museum

Makkah Clock Tower Museum takes people back in time and gives them a brief tour of the universe. It actually demonstrates how ancient people used the sun, moon, and galaxies to measure time.

Clock Tower Museum location

Timing: 2 pm to 11 pm

Ticket Price: SR 75 without the deck view and SR 150 with the deck view

Makkah Museum

The Makkah Museum has a variety of collections related to the cultural and historical background of Islam and the two holy Mosques. Rock inscriptions, old stone tools, and cultural relics are among the archaeological artifacts from the prehistoric ages that can be found in the museum.

Makkah Museum location

Timing: 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm

Exhibition of the holy Mosques’ architecture

The best place to learn about the two holy Mosques’ past, present, and future is at this exhibition. Models of the two holy Mosques, antiques, inscriptions, models of the Kaaba, the original door of the Kaaba, rare photographs of the Mosques, and a copy of Uthman’s Quran are on the display in the museum’s seven halls.

Exhibition location

Timing: 8 AM to 8 PM

Masjid al Bay’ah

Masjid al Bay’ah is located where Ansar pledged their allegiance to the Prophet Muhammad and guaranteed their support for their migration to Madina in the thirteenth year of the Prophethood.

The mosque was constructed in 761 AD by the Abbasid caliph Abu Jafar al Mansour, and now it is considered one of Makkah’s ancient sites.