Saudi Arabia: 244 mist fans cool courtyards of Grand Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia has installed 244 water mist fans in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Utilizing fog-cooling technology, these fans absorb heat from the external air, reducing the temperature by 6 degrees Celsius, providing comfort for worshippers by absorbing external heat.

The authority explained that fog fans pump water at 40 bar through microscopic nozzles, each measuring 4 microns, releasing a fine, cool mist, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The fans, each measuring up to 38 inches in diameter and with an airflow capacity of 1,100 CFM, are placed 4 meters above the ground.

These fans are operated at prayer time, when the courtyards of the Grand Mosque are full and the temperature rises.

The system is a highly efficient cooling solution, with each fan providing 52 kilowatts of cooling capacity and a cooling efficiency exceeding 50 percent.