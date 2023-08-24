Saudi Arabia: 5 of a family killed in car crash while returning from Umrah

In a horrific incident, five members of a Jordanian family lost their lives in an accident on the Makkah-Riyadh road in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), local media reported.

The family, who were Palestinian origin-Jordanian nationals residing in the UAE, were returning after performing Umrah, when their vehicle collided with another car on their way to Abu Dhabi on Monday, August 21.

Photo: X/snd_pal

The father has been identified as Malik Akram Khormah, and his four children were Akram, Maya, Dana, and Dima.

The mother Muna Khormah, has survived the accident and is receiving treatment at the King Fahd Hospital in the Hofuf region of Saudi Arabia. Her condition has been described as stable.

As per multiple media reports, many Saudi citizens stayed in the hospital to calm her down and check on her health.

في حادث مُحزن..رحل الأب والأبناء، وبقيت الأم:



حادث مروري يتسبب بوفاة أسرة أردنية بأكملها بعد تأديتهم مناسك العمرة، حيث توفي الأب و 4 من أبناءه، في حين استقرت حالة الأم الصحية.



– pic.twitter.com/jMjOK8LGi5 — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) August 22, 2023

Batoul Khormah mourned her brother and his family, and wrote on her Facebook account, “Survival is for God Almighty alone, with hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny. My brother, my beloved, and the apple of my eye, Malik Akram Khormah, and his four children, my beloved.”

She also called for “his wife’s speedy recovery…and we pray for her patience and reckoning.”

The Jordanian embassy is now working with the authorities in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to make arrangements for the return of the bodies.