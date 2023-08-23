UAE: Expat plans to build dream home in India with Rs 2 cr Mahzooz draw win

Abu Dhabi: A 41-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,25,06,100) in the 142nd weekly draw.

The winner Ratish matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, August 19.

Ratish, who is an ardent badminton fan and business owner, has been living in the UAE with his family from the past 14 years.

Ratish and his wife were both excited and pleasantly surprised to receive the life-changing news from Mahzooz via email.

He intends to use the prize money to build his dream home in India and expand his business in the UAE.

To date, Mahzooz has created 58 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 787) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dirhams 20 million and the new weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dirhams one million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Golden draw

Those who participate in Mahzooz between July 29 and September 2, 2023, will automatically enter the special golden draw every Saturday from August 5, for a chance to win an additional shiny and guaranteed prize of Dirhams 50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of five weeks.