Saudi Arabia: 70-year-old saved after cardiac arrest near Prophet’s Mosque

In a swift and commendable response, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) successfully intervened to save the life of a 70-year-old patient who suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Dr Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, Director General of SRCA Madinah branch, said that an ambulance team was promptly dispatched to the location following an urgent notification.

Within five minutes, the team successfully restored the patient’s pulse after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) following approved protocols, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The patient was then transported to the Al-Salam Endowment Hospital for further treatment.

This is not the first time SRCA’s quick response has saved a life.

On October 26, SRCA successfully saved the life of a Pakistani pilgrim in his fifties who suffered a cardiac arrest during Umrah rituals at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

It is worth noting that these efforts are part of enhancing emergency plans by utilising modern mechanisms, including motorcycles specially equipped to facilitate quick mobility and reduce response times for emergencies.