Saudi Arabia accident: Umrah pilgrim from Hubballi among among 45 killed

Hyderabad: The tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims also took the life of Abdul Ghani Shirhatti, a 55-year-old resident of Ganeshpeth in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Abdul Ghani had been working in the Middle East for nearly 28 years and had embarked on this spiritual journey to perform Umrah. His pilgrimage ended in heartbreak when the bus he was travelling in collided with a tanker near Medina, resulting in a fiery inferno that killed 45 Indians on board, including many from Hyderabad and Karnataka.

Lone survivor in critical condition

Only one passenger survived the crash and is currently in critical condition in a Saudi hospital ICU.

Former minister AM Hindasgeri expressed deep regret over Abdul Ghani’s untimely death, emphasising the loss felt by the Hubballi community and extending prayers for his family’s strength and patience through this traumatic ordeal.

Abdul Ghani’s family in Hubballi remains devastated, with relatives and neighbours mourning the loss of a respected member who had long been a steady presence working abroad.

#WATCH | Hubbali, Karnataka: Indian Umrah pilgrims bus accident in Saudi Arabia | Former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri says, "It's a matter of great regret that Abdul Ghani Shirhatti, a resident of Ganeshpeth in Hubbali, who has been employed there for almost 28 years. He went to… pic.twitter.com/LXXa3LvnLR — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

The pilgrims had completed Umrah rituals in Mecca and were en route to Medina when the collision occurred about 25 kilometers before reaching Medina.

The impact caused an explosion that engulfed the bus within minutes, leaving little chance for escape. The Telangana government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for each deceased pilgrim’s family, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials have offered condolences and are coordinating efforts with Saudi authorities to support the affected families and ensure proper repatriation of the victims.