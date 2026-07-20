Saudi Arabia allows 3-month iqama renewals for domestic workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced flexible residency permit (iqama) renewal options for domestic workers, allowing employers to issue or renew permits for periods starting from three months through the Absher platform.

The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the national recruitment platform Musaned.

Under the new system, employers can choose residency permit durations of three, six, nine, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 months for domestic workers and those in similar categories. Previously, residency permits were generally issued or renewed for one or two years.

The revised system enables employers to pay residency fees only for the selected permit period. For permits issued or renewed for three months, or multiples of three months, fees can be paid on a quarterly basis instead of paying for a longer renewal period upfront.

Saudi authorities said the move is aimed at giving employers greater flexibility in managing employment-related costs while catering to the varying needs of households and domestic workers.

The initiative also forms part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to modernise residency services, streamline government procedures and expand digital services. Officials said the measure is intended to improve the efficiency of residency-related processes and enhance the overall user experience as Saudi Arabia continues its digital transformation.