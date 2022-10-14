Saudi Arabia allows Hayya card holders to perform Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has decided to allow Muslim holders of the Hayya fan card for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to perform Umrah and visit Madinah during the tournament period, local media reported.

The Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom, Khaled Al-Shammari, said in a statement to the Saudi “Al-Ekhbariya” channel on Friday, that the visa will be free and valid to enter the Kingdom for the period from November 11 to December 18 of this year, which is the duration of the World Cup in Qatar.

This statement comes two days after the Saudi government announced facilities for Hayya card holders, including bearing the costs of electronic visas to enter the World Cup fans.

Riyadh has welcomed all holders of the Hayya card, stressing that it will allow them to apply for an entry visa to its lands, according to a number of controls.

On August 24, 2022, Saudi Foreign Ministry allows holders of the Hayya card to enter the Kingdom for a period of 60 days.

The visa holders have the right to enter and exit the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa, without requiring prior entry to the State of Qatar, provided that medical insurance is obtained before entering the country.