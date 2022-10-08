Lionel Messi calls on FIFA World Cup fans to visit Saudi Arabia

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, called on fans coming to attend the 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old French star of Paris Saint-Germain club wrote, in a post on his account on Instagram on Friday, with an old photo of him during his visit to Saudi Arabia, “If you are going to the World Cup, do not miss all the wonderful things that will happen in Saudi Arabia.”

The Argentina star is an ambassador for Saudi tourism, according to what the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, announced on May 10.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia announced in August, that it would allow holders of the Hayya card for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to enter its territory under conditions.

Visa holders are entitled to enter and exit the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa, without requiring prior entry to the State of Qatar, with the need to obtain medical insurance before arrival.

Argentina is seeking to achieve its third title in the history of the World Cup after the first was crowned in 1978, and the second in 1986, in the presence of the legend Diego Armando Maradona.

Qatar World Cup drew Argentina in Group C along with Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Qatar is preparing for the launch of the most important sporting event in the world, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East, from November 20 to December 18.

The World Cup hosted by Qatar is considered the most prominent of its kind compared to previous versions, especially in terms of sustainability, as well as being the most closely related version in terms of distance between stadiums.