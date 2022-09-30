COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory for attending FIFA World Cup: Qatar

Doha: The competent Qatari authorities announced, on Thursday, that vaccination against COVID-19 will not be a mandatory condition for attending the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on November 20.

The Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy of Qatar said in a statement on its official account on Twitter that those wishing to attend the World Cup should review the health procedures issued by the Qatari Ministry of Health, at the end of August.

The committee said that entering the country to attend the World Cup events will not require vaccination against the pandemic, but rather requires submitting a PCR test, no more than two days before the arrival date.

The arrivals can submit an official certificate stating that a quick test (negative result) was conducted, a maximum of 24 hours before the travel date.

The concerned authorities will not recognize the home test, and children under the age of 6 are excluded from the test.

There will be no quarantine for any of those coming to Qatar, whether they are immunized or not, regardless of the country from which they came, while cases of infection discovered in Qatar will be subject to quarantine measures according to the procedures of the Ministry of Health.

Visitors will not need to conduct “COVID-19” tests after arriving in Qatar, nor before leaving the country, but the Qatari health advised travellers to review travel requirements to their destinations and follow the required procedures.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory in all healthcare facilities and public transportation across the country, and all visitors aged 18 years and over will have to download and activate the “Ehteraz” app on their smartphones upon their arrival in Qatar.

The health status of the “Ehteraz” application should be green so that visitors can enter closed public places.

Visitors to Qatar will be able to access healthcare services in any government or private hospitals, health centres, clinics and pharmacies.

Health services for emergency and urgent cases in government hospitals will be provided free of charge to holders of the World Cup Hayya card.

The Qatari Ministry of Health requires visitors to provide travel insurance that covers health care services, for the duration of their stay in the country.

The tournament is scheduled to start on November 20, for the first time in the Middle East, and the Qatari government expects to receive more than one million visitors during the major global event.