Saudi Arabia announces 3-term school year with 8-week vacation

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Education has approved the academic calendar for the next five years, impacting public, higher, and technical and vocational education in the Kingdom.

The 2024-25 academic year will feature a three-term system for public schools, including an eight-week summer vacation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first term will begin on Sunday, August 18, 2024, the second term will begin on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and the third term will begin on Sunday, March 2, 2025, ending on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The calendar includes holidays for National Day, autumn break, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha, and other weekends.

The ministry will determine the future system for education, requiring a minimum of 180 school days for both two-term and three-term systems.

Universities, technical colleges, and international schools can establish their own calendars, but must adhere to a five-year approved timeframe to enhance the educational process