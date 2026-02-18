Saudi Arabia announces Founding Day holiday for private, non-profit sectors

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the official Founding Day holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors.

In a post shared on X, the Ministry confirmed that the Kingdom’s Founding Day this year will fall on Sunday, February 22, corresponding to the 5th of Ramzan 1447 AH. The day has been declared an official paid holiday for workers in the public, private and non-profit sectors across the Kingdom.

Founding Day is a national occasion that commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state more than three centuries ago. The annual event highlights the Kingdom’s deep historical, cultural and civilisational roots.

The anniversary traces back to 1727 CE (1139 AH), when Imam Muhammad bin Saud assumed leadership in Diriyah and laid the foundations of the first Saudi state. The period is regarded as a turning point in the Arabian Peninsula, contributing to security, stability and unity after years of fragmentation.

Saudi Arabia observes Founding Day every year on February 22 with nationwide celebrations, cultural programmes and heritage events that reflect the Kingdom’s traditions and national identity.