Saudi Arabia: ‘Bajali’ almond trees spread their magic, beauty on mountain tops

Riyadh: The “Bajali” almond trees in the Bani Malik villages in Maysan Governorate south of Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are in full bloom, enhancing the mountaintop landscape with magic, beauty, and fragrance.

These trees begin blossoming and occupy the scenery at the end of January and last through the beginning of March.

The beautiful white flowers transform into small hard-shelled fruits which grow until June when they ripen and are ready for consumption, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Almond trees, which thrive in cold climates produce 100-150 kilograms of fruit annually significantly boosting the local economy.

Bajali almond trees serve as a livelihood source and cultural heritage in the Kingdom attracting tourists, adventurers, and hikers.

Almond trees are cherished by children and parents who work diligently to preserve and propagate them on mountain farms, attracting visitors and tourists to enjoy the flowering season.

They have become a significant part of the Kingdom’s natural wealth and cultural heritage.

Here’s a glimpse of Balaji almond trees