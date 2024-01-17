Qarnit mountain in Taif offers visitors a breathtaking view

Taif, a major tourist destination in Saudi Arabia, boasts numerous natural, historical, and cultural monuments. Among its attractions, Qarnit Mountain stands out, which is considered the most famous and highest in Taif.

Qarnit Mountain is located in the heart of the Sarawat mountain range in the Shifa Center in Taif Governorate in the Makkah region, west of the Kingdom.

It is known for its breathtaking view, diverse environmental and geological features, and unforgettable experiences, attracting visitors from across the Kingdom, and the globe, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Photo: SPA

Qarnit Mountain, 2,500 meters above sea level, boasts diverse topography and delicate terrain features with natural elements, showcasing its varying banks and features.

It is noteworthy that Qarnit Mountain, named after the extensive granite stone formation and disintegration over time, showcases the changes these rocks have undergone over time.

Qarnit Mountain is among the highest mountains in the Gulf. The mountain boasts sedimentary rocks, ancient juniper trees, and stunning views of ancient villages at its summit, offering breathtaking views of the valleys.

It boasts stunning views of various valleys including Wadi Al-Fara’, Wadi Al-Sail Al-Muharraq, Wadi Dhi Ghazal, Wadi Al-Shu’bah, Wadi Harjal, Wadi Al-Sharri, Wadi Al-Bu, Wadi Tanqad, Wadi Al-Qar Bani Omar, and Wadi Rumman.