Saudi Arabia reduces fee for hiring domestic workers  

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has reduced the maximum fees for hiring domestic workers from several countries.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) revised fees for the countries include the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Uganda, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Revised fees are

Philippines: 14,700 Saudi Riyals (Rs 3,25,853)

Sri Lanka: 13,800 Saudi Riyals (Rs 3,05,903)

Bangladesh: 11,750 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,60,461)

Kenya: 9,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,99,502)

Uganda: 8,300 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,83,985)

Ethiopia: 5,900 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,30,773)

ضمن جهود الوزارة لمراجعة تكاليف الاستقدام ؛ تخفيض السقف الأعلى لتكاليف استقدام خدمات العمالة المنزلية في عدد من الدول.



The ministry has previously instructed licensed companies and offices to set maximum limits for recruiting domestic labor services from specific nationalities in Saudi Arabia.

The upper limit for attracting domestic workers from Sierra Leone and Burundi is 7,500 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,66,229) and 10,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,21,639) from Thailand, exempt from VAT.

The intiative comes within the framework of the ministry’s endeavor to develop services, improve the labor market environment, and enhance its attractiveness. It also shows its keenness to review costs, the services provided, and systems in accordance with economic variables.

The ministry emphasized the importance of not exceeding the announced price ceiling and plans to implement this through the Musaned platform.