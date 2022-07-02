Saudi Arabia: Domestic workers can now switch jobs sans employer consent

Riyadh: In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, domestic workers can now switch their services to a new employer without the consent of their present employer, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the updated rules, domestic workers can transfer their services to a new employer without the consent of their current employer under the following circumstances—

It is proven that there was a delay in the payment of the domestic worker’s wages for three consecutive or interrupted months without any real reason being attributed to the domestic worker

Failure to receive the domestic worker within 15 days from the date of the arrival in the Kingdom of the port of arrival or of the shelters

If the employer does not issue a residence permit (Iqama) to the domestic worker or renew it even after 30 days from the due date

The employer assigns the services of a domestic worker to others

Evidence that the domestic worker has been assigned to dangerous work that threatens his/her health or safety

It has been proven that the employer or a member of his family abused the domestic worker

There is a complaint by the domestic worker against the employer and the employer prolongs the process of investigating the complaint

The employer submits a false report about the escape of the domestic worker

The failure of the employer or his representative to attend the domestic labour dispute settlement committees for two sessions

Absence of the employer due to his travel, imprisonment, or any other reason, which results in his inability to pay the wages of the domestic worker

Evidence that the services of a domestic worker have been transferred to another employer without his knowledge or consent

Termination of the employment contract by the employer during the probationary period

This decision comes within the framework of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s constant endeavour to develop its decisions and legislation in order to make the Saudi labour market in its various sectors attractive and in line with the best global markets.