Saudi Arabia bans Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Reports

The government of Saudi Arabia has reportedly banned the release of Ajay Devgan starter Singham Again and Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 over references to religious material, mythology and homosexuality.

However, so far, no official statement has been released by the Saudi government.

Both of the films are slated for release worldwide on Friday, November 1, coinciding with the Deepawali festival.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, has been banned due to Ramayana references and Hindu-Muslim conflict, refusing to screen the film due to its controversial nature.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been banned due to its references to homosexuality in its character portrayals.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan as the lead, with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit playing prominent roles.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, ‘Singham Again’ will not be released in Singapore as well.

However, this is not the first time that Indian films have been banned in the Gulf country.