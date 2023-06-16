Saudi Arabia bans work under sun for three months

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) banned working under the sun for three months starting from Thursday.

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed under the sun from 12 pm until 3 pm from June 15 to September 15.

بدء تطبيق قرار #حظر_العمل_تحت_أشعة_الشمس

اعتبارًا من اليوم الخميس 15 يونيو 2023.



حفاظاً على صحة العاملين وسلامتهم، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى إنتاجيتهم.



مع أمنياتنا للجميع بالصحة والسلامة. pic.twitter.com/vBh1oI2Dpc — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) June 15, 2023

The decision came in order to preserve the health of workers from the dangers of high temperatures that Saudi Arabia experienced during this period of the year.

The ministry emphasized the importance of employers organizing work shifts accordingly and providing a safe work environment.

It has urged members of the public to report any perceived violations of the midday work ban in the Kingdom to contact customer service representatives on 19911.

تأكيداً على القيم الإنسانية، وتعزيزاً لجاذبية بيئة العمل في السوق السعودي؛ يأتي قرار #حظر_العمل_تحت_أشعة_الشمس للحفاظ على سلامة وصحة العاملين، ورفع إنتاجيتهم، وذلك في إطار الجهود المبذولة بين @HRSD_SA والمجلس الوطني للسلامة والصحة المهنية؛ لتطبيق القرار اعتباراً من 15 يونيو 2023. pic.twitter.com/Bp0fETVhaa — أحمد سليمان الراجحي (@Ahmed_S_Alrajhi) June 12, 2023

A similar decision also came into force in the UAE on Thursday, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the midday holiday will prevent workers from working in the sun between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.