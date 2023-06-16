Saudi Arabia bans work under sun for three months

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed under the sun from 12 pm until 3 pm in the afternoon.

Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) banned working under the sun for three months starting from Thursday.

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed under the sun from 12 pm until 3 pm from June 15 to September 15.

The decision came in order to preserve the health of workers from the dangers of high temperatures that Saudi Arabia experienced during this period of the year.

The ministry emphasized the importance of employers organizing work shifts accordingly and providing a safe work environment.

It has urged members of the public to report any perceived violations of the midday work ban in the Kingdom to contact customer service representatives on 19911.

A similar decision also came into force in the UAE on Thursday, where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the midday holiday will prevent workers from working in the sun between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

