Saudi Arabia-based Bangladeshi expat becomes overnight millionaire

Riyadh: A 31-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Bangladeshi expatriate has become a millionaire overnight as he won Dirhams one million (Rs 2,26,17,910) in the latest Mahzooz draw.

The winner MD Shahin— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 146th weekly draw.

Shahin, who works as a supervisor for a private contracting company in Dammam, has been participating in the draw from almost a year ago.

Overwhelmed with disbelief, Shahin told Mahzooz organizers, “I was shocked and speechless when I realized I had won. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the amount in my Mahzooz account. It’s the first time I’ve seen so many zeroes in my account. Winning such a substantial sum makes me incredibly grateful for this opportunity”.

To date, Mahzooz has created 62 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in the Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 791) with which they receive a ticket.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday gives participants the chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,23,67,400) guaranteeing at least one millionaire.