Saudi Arabia begins 14-hr surgery to separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Riyadh: A team of doctors at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, February 29, started a 14-hour surgery to separate a Nigerian conjoined twins.

The two years and five months old twins— Hasna and Hasina— are conjoined in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower spine, and lower spinal nerves, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On October 30, 2023, the twins arrived with their parents via a Saudi Ministry of Defense medical evacuation aircraft.

Hasna and Hasina (Photo: SPA)

The surgery comes following implementation of the directives of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and is supervised by the head of the medical team Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah.

The surgery is expected to take 14 hours and will be performed over nine phases with a team of 38 doctors, specialists, and technical and nursing staff.

Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, said the operation has a 70 percent success rate.

This surgery is the 60th case within the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins since 1990, and the program has studied and evaluated 135 cases from 25 countries.