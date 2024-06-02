Saudi Arabia begins enforcing penalties for performing Haj without a permit

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Security has begun enforcing penalties on those violating Haj regulations and instructions by undertaking a pilgrimage without a permit.

This will be in effect from Sunday, June 2, and will last until Thursday, June 20.

The penalty is applied to those who are caught without a Haj permit within the city of Makkah, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres, and temporary security checkpoints, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Violation of Haj regulations, whether by citizens, residents, or visitors, will result in a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,22,498).

🎬 | بدء تطبيق عقوبة مخالفي أنظمة وتعليمات الحج البالغة (10,000) ريال على كل من يتم ضبطه دون تصريح حج. #لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/S4fS5KqoIX — الأمن العام (@security_gov) June 1, 2024

The Public Security also said repeat offenders would have their fines doubled, as the agency stressed the importance of adhering to Haj regulations and instructions to ensure pilgrims can perform rituals safely and peacefully.

In addition, residents will be deported to their home countries and prohibited from returning to the Kingdom for specific legal periods.

Moreover, the penalty for anyone caught transporting Haj violators without a permit is imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11,12,494). There will also be a demand for the confiscation of the vehicle used in the offence by a court order.

The financial fine varies according to the number of violators transferred.