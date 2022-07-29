Saudi Arabia: Cat causes hour-long power outage in bizarre incident

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 29th July 2022 9:31 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Cat causes hour-long power outage; know why?
Photo: Christopher Di-Nozzi/ Unsplash

Riyadh: In an unimaginable incident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a cat sneaked into a transformer on Wednesday causing a power outage, local media reported.

The Nukhab district in the Taif governorate experienced a one-hour outage after the cat entered into the transformer at dawn and caused an electric short circuit.

According to Arabic daily Al Sabq, residents reported power outages to local authorities. When electrical maintenance crews arrived, they discovered the cause of the cut was a cat bite.

It is reported that residents called for protecting power transformers, and finding solutions to prevent such outages from recurring.

