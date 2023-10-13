Saudi Arabia: Check out master plan for Abha airport project

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has announced the launch of a master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport on Thursday, October 12.

The new airport design aims to embody the architectural identity of the Asir region and will showcase Saudi culture, a press release informed.

The terminal area will expand to 65,000 square meters, increasing the current terminal area of 10,500 square meters.

The airport’s capacity will increase from 1.5 million to over 13 million passengers annually and can handle over 90,000 flights, trebling its current capacity.

The airport is set to have 20 gates and 41 check-in counters, including seven new self-service kiosks.

The project’s first phase is set to be completed in 2028, incorporating new passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities, and high-capacity parking.

Abha Airport, constructed in 1975, opened two years later. This year in April, listed among four airport projects by Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Privatisation and the Public-Private Partnership.

The aviation strategy aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations and transport 330 million passengers.