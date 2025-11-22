Hyderabad has always shared a special bond with Saudi Arabia, a connection that has been forged through culture, food, and generations of Hyderabadi families who have resided in the region. From Hyderabad’s markets filled with Saudi dates, perfumes and chocolates to thousands of families with relatives in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia is more than just another travel destination for many.

This long-standing relationship has evolved into something richer this weekend. Saudi Tourism has brought its ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ campaign to Hyderabad, inviting the city residents to explore a new side of the Kingdom through sight, sound, scents and flavours.

What you can experience at the Saudi Arabia showcase

The three-day event is part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s five-city India tour, which is taking place across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. The ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ campaign has brought its ‘Spectacular Saudi’ showcase, which includes some of the Kingdom’s most captivating cultural elements.

One of the highlights is Brewtopia, a dedicated qahwa station where guests can sip traditional Saudi Arabia coffee, learn about its centuries-old brewing ritual and enjoy the aroma of bakhour wafting through the space.

Another highlight is the Essence of Saudi zone that displays the rich heritage of places like Riyadh, Diriyah and Al Ula, blending historical motifs with contemporary design.

Furthermore, visitors can get a glimpse of traditional Saudi performances, taste samples of Saudi Arabia-inspired dishes and desserts and also preview the Qiddiya City, an upcoming entertainment hub.

Glimpse of ‘Spectacular Saudi’ showcase (Image Source: Sarath City Capital Mall)

Meanwhile, travellers planning their next international getaway can inquire at the Tasheer kiosks, which are set up to provide guidance on visas, itineraries and exclusive packages. It is advised to carry your passports to plan your trips during the showcase.

The showcase also adds a fun, exciting twist for visitors- giveaways and rewards. Guests have the chance to win a four-night trip to Riyadh, and there are discount vouchers worth over ₹75 lakh on hotels, flights and travel packages. Select Saudi travel bookings even come with complimentary tickets to Six Flags Riyadh or passes to the MDL Beast Soundstorm Music Festival, making the event not just an experience, but an opportunity.

All details of the showcase

When? November 21 to 23

Where? Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur

Timing- 11 am to 8 pm

Ticket- Free for all

Saudi Tourism’s campaign has brought a slice of the Kingdom straight to Hyderabad, giving residents a chance to explore a destination that is evolving rapidly and inviting the world in. With its mix of culture, food, travel planning and immersive design, the showcase feels more like a cultural bridge that many Hyderabadis can cross.