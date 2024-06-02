Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attempts to undermine UNRWA

Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the attempts of Israeli authorities to undermine the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), by classifying it as terrorist aiming to lift the immunity of its employees who carry out their duty to alleviate the severity of humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people.

According to a ministry statement carried Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom stressed that Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by international law and international humanitarian law and stop obstructing the work of international organisations.

GCC chief condemns Israel’s attempts to undermine UNRWA efforts

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Jasem Al Budaiwi condemned on Saturday Israeli’s attempts to demoralise efforts exerted by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), by designating it as a terrorist organisation.

”The Israeli occupation is obligated to ease the work of UNRWA workers according to International and humanitarian resolutions,” he said in a statement, carried by KUNA.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the International community must support UNRWA and its work, and end illegal practices committed by the Israeli occupation.

The GCC chief reiterated the support and stands by GCC countries with the Palestinian issue, including support to establish a Palestinian State.