Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, Syria

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of over 400 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 18.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s “direct bombardment of civilian areas, showing complete disregard for international humanitarian law.”

The statement called for “an immediate halt to the killing, violence, and Israeli destruction, as well as the protection of Palestinian civilians from the unjust Israeli war machine.”

It also emphasised the need for the international community to take responsibility by “intervening immediately to end these crimes and alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people.”

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the Israeli occupation forces’ resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip and their direct shelling of civilian areas, with no regard for international… pic.twitter.com/0mHIEhJBdJ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 18, 2025

On the same day, the Ministry also expressed Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of Israel’s bombing of Syrian territory, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

The ministry denounced “Israeli attempts to destabilise Syria’s security and the wider region through these repeated violations, which contradict international agreements and laws.”

It urged the international community to take action against such attacks and called upon UN Security Council members to assume their responsibility in addressing Israel’s continued strikes in Syria and preventing further escalation.

The ministry also called for the activation of international accountability mechanisms for these violations and reiterated its solidarity with Syria’s government and people.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the Syrian Arab Republic territories in a flagrant violation of international law. The Kingdom condemns Israeli attempts to… pic.twitter.com/LQu8zJ0TRH — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 18, 2025

The condemnation followed reports from security sources in Syria, which stated that Israeli jets bombed military positions in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin, south of Homs city.

Israeli operations in Syria have surged recently, with the latest strike in the southern province of Daraa killing at least two people and injuring 19, according to local reports. Israel has been conducting air raids on Syrian military bases for years, citing threats posed by Iran-backed groups operating in the country.