Saudi Arabia: Conditions to carry Zamzam via Jeddah airport for pilgrims

Riyadh: King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has set the conditions for carrying Zamzam water bottles for Umrah pilgrims returning to their countries.

KAIA said in an infographic via Twitter that the carrying process requires purchasing the permitted five-liter container from the main selling points, and not placing it inside their shipped baggage.

KAIA indicated that one package is allowed for each departing international pilgrims, provided that there is a reservation for the Umrah on the “Nusuk” application.

King Abdulaziz International Airport receives the largest number of pilgrims and Umrah performers coming to the land.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.