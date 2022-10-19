Saudi Arabia considers sale of alcohol at specific airports

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is considering allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in a number of duty-free shops at specific airports, local media reported on Wednesday.

The alcohol sales will initially be limited to international transit passengers at specific airports and to certain destinations, according to strict conditions.

Arabian Business learned from informed sources, stating that no final decision has been taken, but a process of consultation is underway with key stakeholders, noting that the sale or consumption of alcohol is currently prohibited in the Kingdom.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal in September 2022, Saudi Arabia’s $500bn megacity Neom is planning to serve alcohol at a beach resort set to open in 2023.

The beach resort on Red Sea’s Sindalah island is expected to offer a premium wine bar, a separate cocktail bar, and a bar for “champagne and desserts”.

In May 2022, Saudi Assistant Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa Bint Mohammad, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that Saudi Arabia does not plan to lift a ban on serving alcohol and despite the current restrictions in place, it continues to attract tourists and excelled at the global level.