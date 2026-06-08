Saudi Arabia denies attack on Prince Sultan Air Base

The clarification came after emergency warning sirens were activated in Al-Kharj amid heightened regional tensions.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 11:40 pm IST
Saudi Arabian national flag waving against the sky
Saudi Arabian national flag waving against the sky.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense on Monday, June 8, dismissed claims circulating online that Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj was targeted in an attack, saying the reports are inaccurate.

In a post on X, ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Turki Al-Maliki said warning sirens activated in Al-Kharj before dawn were a precautionary response to a ballistic missile launched from Yemen that disappeared near the Saudi border.

He added that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile launch.

Subhan Bakery

The clarification followed a precautionary alert issued by the Saudi Civil Defense, which activated the National Platform for Emergency Early Warning in Al-Kharj Governorate before subsequently confirming that the situation no longer posed a threat.

The Civil Defense also called on residents to adhere to official instructions and refrain from approaching locations linked to security incidents or sharing footage of ongoing operations.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions and continued hostilities between Iran and Israel.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 11:40 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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