Saudi Arabia denies attack on Prince Sultan Air Base

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense on Monday, June 8, dismissed claims circulating online that Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj was targeted in an attack, saying the reports are inaccurate.

In a post on X, ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Turki Al-Maliki said warning sirens activated in Al-Kharj before dawn were a precautionary response to a ballistic missile launched from Yemen that disappeared near the Saudi border.

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He added that authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile launch.

صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي بأن ما يتم تداوله عن تعرّض قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية بمحافظة الخرج للاستهداف غير صحيح.



وأضاف اللواء المالكي أن إطلاق صافرات الإنذار بمحافظة الخرج فجر اليوم كان إجراءً احترازياً نتيجة إطلاق صاروخ باليستي من اليمن… pic.twitter.com/7q69BoJxTg — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) June 8, 2026

The clarification followed a precautionary alert issued by the Saudi Civil Defense, which activated the National Platform for Emergency Early Warning in Al-Kharj Governorate before subsequently confirming that the situation no longer posed a threat.

The Civil Defense also called on residents to adhere to official instructions and refrain from approaching locations linked to security incidents or sharing footage of ongoing operations.

A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Al-Kharj Governorate to warn of a danger, follow the instructions below : pic.twitter.com/yPN7QXYMUQ — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) June 8, 2026

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions and continued hostilities between Iran and Israel.