Saudi Arabia denies plans to implement 4-day work-week system

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources has denied the plans to change the weekly working hours to 4 working days and 3 days off, local media reported.
Saad Al Hammad, spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement, “There is no truth to what has been circulated in the media about the ministry’s intention to study the issue of reducing working days.”
The ministry further said, “What it is studying is the work system and is periodically reviewing the applicable regulations with the aim of increasing job creation and raising the market’s attractiveness for local and international investments.”
The ministry’s denial came after minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi’s said during the press conference on Wednesday, about reconsidering the weekly work system to 4 days or 4 and a half days, indicating that the move aims to make the Kingdom more attractive for investment and employees.
Currently, the Kingdom applies a system of 5 working days and two days off per week, which is Friday and Saturday.
It is noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates is the first Gulf country to implement the 4-day work week system, while Bahrain is studying the implementation of the system.