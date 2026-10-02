Makkah: Saudi authorities on Friday, October 2, denied reports of a suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, saying a man was arrested for harassing passersby and causing panic.

Taking to X, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said security authorities in the Holy Capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and causing panic and fear among them.

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The person was dealt with immediately, while legal procedures were taken against him before he was referred to the Public Prosecution, the authorities said.

The authorities also said there was no truth to the claims circulating about the incident and stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources.

الجهات الأمنية في العاصمة المقدسة تقبض على شخص لمضايقته المارة وإثارة الهلع والفزع بينهم، وتم التعامل معه في حينه بشكل فوري. pic.twitter.com/cNNGjLghk8 — الأمن العام (@security_gov) October 1, 2026

Viral video sparks false claims

The clarification came after videos circulated on social media claiming to show security personnel detaining a suspected suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque.

The footage was shared with claims that a man wearing an explosive vest had approached the Kaaba and attempted to detonate it.

However, the footage dates back to February 2017. A report published by Arab News at the time said Saudi security forces stopped a man who had poured petrol on his clothes and attempted to set himself on fire near the Kaaba. He was arrested before he could carry out the act.

The old footage has since been recirculated with claims linking it to a recent incident in Makkah.