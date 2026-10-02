Saudi Arabia denies suicide bomber report at Makkah Grand Mosque

Authorities say the arrested man was detained for harassing passersby and causing panic.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Large congregation of worshippers praying at Makkah's Grand Mosque, Saudi Arabia, with minarets in the背景.
Saudi Arabia denies viral bomber claims at Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Makkah: Saudi authorities on Friday, October 2, denied reports of a suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, saying a man was arrested for harassing passersby and causing panic.

Taking to X, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said security authorities in the Holy Capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and causing panic and fear among them.

The person was dealt with immediately, while legal procedures were taken against him before he was referred to the Public Prosecution, the authorities said.

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The authorities also said there was no truth to the claims circulating about the incident and stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources.

Viral video sparks false claims

The clarification came after videos circulated on social media claiming to show security personnel detaining a suspected suicide bomber at the Grand Mosque.

The footage was shared with claims that a man wearing an explosive vest had approached the Kaaba and attempted to detonate it.

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However, the footage dates back to February 2017. A report published by Arab News at the time said Saudi security forces stopped a man who had poured petrol on his clothes and attempted to set himself on fire near the Kaaba. He was arrested before he could carry out the act.

The old footage has since been recirculated with claims linking it to a recent incident in Makkah.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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