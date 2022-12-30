Saudi Arabia dismisses Friday preachers for deputising others to deliver sermons

Under regulations, preachers are prohibited from skipping scheduled sermons.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th December 2022 3:46 pm IST
Saudi Arabia dismissed Friday preachers for deputising others to deliver sermons
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dispensed with a number of Friday preachers, because they delegated others to deliver the sermon (khutba) and perform the prayer, without notifying the ministry, local media reported.

Under the ministry’s regulation, preachers are prohibited from delegating or skipping their scheduled sermons if they are asked to speak on a topic already approved by the ministry.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: 100 new Muslim converts perform Umrah

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, many preachers who have been on pulpits for decades have been dismissed and held accountable, due to their absence, and others assigned to deliver a sermon that contradicts the sermon requested by the ministry.

The dismissed Friday preachers also appointed substitutes to lead the prayer, allowing the substitute to decide on the sermon topic themselves, ignoring the ministry’s directive to specify the sermon topic in advance.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button