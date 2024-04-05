Saudi Arabia: Eid holidays turn tragic as 2 of Telugu family die in mishap

Jeddah: Eid holidays turned tragic for a Telugu expatriate family in Saudi Arabia as their car met with an accident in Dammam, killing two people and injuring other three on Friday, April 5.

Bhavanasi Satyababu, a chemical engineer working in Jubail, was a native of Nellore. He, along with his wife and two children, went to Dammam International Airport to receive Venkatarama Rao, his father-in-law who had just arrived from Guntur to spend holidays with the family.

The were returning to Jubail from Dammam when their car met an accident. Both Satyababu and Venkatarama Rao died on the spot. Satyababu’s wife and two of his children received injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dammam.

Since week-long Eid holidays have started in Saudi, it will take longer to repatriate the bodies to India, said representatives of Telugu NRI organisation SATA. The organisation members Muzzamil Shaikh, Teja Pallem and Tarak, are assisting the family in completing formalities.