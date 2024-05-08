Saudi Arabia expands e-visa to 3 more countries

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2024 11:06 pm IST
Representative Image

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, May 8, broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from three new countries, taking the total to 66.

The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.

Other countries are

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Austria
  4. Australia
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Belgium
  7. Brunei
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Canada
  10. China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
  11. Croatia
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Georgia
  19. Germany
  20. Greece
  21. Netherlands
  22. Hungary
  23. Iceland
  24. Ireland
  25. Italy
  26. Japan
  27. Kazakhstan
  28. Kyrgyzstan
  29. Latvia
  30. Liechtenstein
  31. Lithuania
  32. Luxembourg
  33. Malta
  34. Malaysia
  35. Maldives
  36. Monaco
  37. Montenegro
  38. New Zealand
  39. Norway
  40. Poland
  41. Portugal
  42. Romania
  43. Russia
  44. San Marino
  45. Singapore
  46. Slovakia
  47. Slovenia
  48. Spain
  49. South Africa
  50. South Korea
  51. Sweden
  52. Switzerland
  53. Tajikistan
  54. Ukraine
  55. United Kingdom
  56. United States
  57. Uzbekistan
  58. Turkey
  59. Thailand
  60. Mauritius
  61. Seychelles
  62. Panama
  63. Saint Kitts and Nevis

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategic plan to boost global connectivity, stimulate economic diversification, and achieve Vision 2030‘s tourism sector goals.

The citizens of 66 countries now have the flexibility to apply for their visas online or acquire them upon arrival at Saudi entry points.

The e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to seven additional categories.

These categories include residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area.

Furthermore, GCC residents can apply for visas for various travel purposes, including tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in various events, exhibitions, and conferences.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.

In September 2019, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism introduced the visit visa to promote international interaction, cultural experiences, and showcase the country’s diverse tourist offerings.

The future expansion of the e-visit visa system will involve the inclusion of more countries and regions.

The progression of this will align with the continuous development and expansion of the Kingdom’s tourism sector infrastructure.

