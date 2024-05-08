Saudi Arabia expands e-visa to 3 more countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, May 8, broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from three new countries, taking the total to 66.

The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.

Other countries are

Albania Andorra Austria Australia Azerbaijan Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada China (including Hong Kong and Macau) Croatia Cyprus Czech republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Netherlands Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Malaysia Maldives Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain South Africa South Korea Sweden Switzerland Tajikistan Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Turkey Thailand Mauritius Seychelles Panama Saint Kitts and Nevis

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategic plan to boost global connectivity, stimulate economic diversification, and achieve Vision 2030‘s tourism sector goals.

The citizens of 66 countries now have the flexibility to apply for their visas online or acquire them upon arrival at Saudi entry points.

The e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

#SaudiArabia continues to welcome the world by streamlining visa procedures and adding 3 new countries eligible for e-visas or upon arrival to any of Saudi international airports, marking a significant step forward in providing an unforgettable tourism experience. pic.twitter.com/rlb1tCha0A — وزارة السياحة (@Saudi_MT) May 8, 2024

In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to seven additional categories.

These categories include residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area.

Furthermore, GCC residents can apply for visas for various travel purposes, including tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in various events, exhibitions, and conferences.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.

In September 2019, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism introduced the visit visa to promote international interaction, cultural experiences, and showcase the country’s diverse tourist offerings.

The future expansion of the e-visit visa system will involve the inclusion of more countries and regions.

The progression of this will align with the continuous development and expansion of the Kingdom’s tourism sector infrastructure.