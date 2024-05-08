Saudi Arabia expands e-visa to 3 more countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, May 8, broadened its electronic visa (e-visa) accessibility to include citizens from three new countries, taking the total to 66.
The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.
Other countries are
- Albania
- Andorra
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
- Turkey
- Thailand
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- Panama
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
The initiative is part of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategic plan to boost global connectivity, stimulate economic diversification, and achieve Vision 2030‘s tourism sector goals.
The citizens of 66 countries now have the flexibility to apply for their visas online or acquire them upon arrival at Saudi entry points.
The e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.
In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to seven additional categories.
These categories include residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area.
Furthermore, GCC residents can apply for visas for various travel purposes, including tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in various events, exhibitions, and conferences.
Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.
In September 2019, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism introduced the visit visa to promote international interaction, cultural experiences, and showcase the country’s diverse tourist offerings.
The future expansion of the e-visit visa system will involve the inclusion of more countries and regions.
The progression of this will align with the continuous development and expansion of the Kingdom’s tourism sector infrastructure.