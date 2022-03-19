Saudi Arabia: Fortress dating back to 1516 AD discovered in Jeddah

The discovery came to light after the removal of slum areas and randomly built tenements.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 19th March 2022 2:15 pm IST
Video: Archaeologists discover fortress in Jeddah, dates back to 1516 AD
Al Shouna fortress was unearthed after the removal of slum areas.

Riyadh: Archaeologists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have discovered a fortress dating back to 1516 AD in Jeddah, which is known as Al Shouna fortress, local media reported.

According to Arabic channel Saudiatv, this discovery would change the compass of the Al-Balad project, and it is one of the most important discoveries made by the project team.

The discovery came to light after the removal of slum areas and randomly built tenements. Research and works are still taking place on this site.

The structure is described as the biggest Red Sea fortress and it was discovered some time ago, but the official announcement was issued after confirming its nature.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund is financing the “Central Jeddah” project to transform the heart of the city into a global destination overlooking the Red Sea directly.

The kingdom expects to get 47 billion Saudi riyals by 2030 from the “Central Jeddah” project, which will include an opera house, a museum, a sports stadium, ponds and coral farms.

