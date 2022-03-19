Saudi Arabia: Fortress dating back to 1516 AD discovered in Jeddah

Riyadh: Archaeologists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have discovered a fortress dating back to 1516 AD in Jeddah, which is known as Al Shouna fortress, local media reported.

According to Arabic channel Saudiatv, this discovery would change the compass of the Al-Balad project, and it is one of the most important discoveries made by the project team.

The discovery came to light after the removal of slum areas and randomly built tenements. Research and works are still taking place on this site.

The structure is described as the biggest Red Sea fortress and it was discovered some time ago, but the official announcement was issued after confirming its nature.

#المشروع | اكتشاف "قلعة الشونة الأثرية" تغير بوصلة مشروع البلد لتجعل واجهة جدة كما كانت في سنة 1516م. #قناة_السعودية pic.twitter.com/z0sJVNei2x — قناة السعودية (@saudiatv) March 15, 2022

The Saudi Public Investment Fund is financing the “Central Jeddah” project to transform the heart of the city into a global destination overlooking the Red Sea directly.

The kingdom expects to get 47 billion Saudi riyals by 2030 from the “Central Jeddah” project, which will include an opera house, a museum, a sports stadium, ponds and coral farms.