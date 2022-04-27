Saudi Arabia, France pledge $30 mn for Lebanon aid

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th April 2022 3:20 pm IST
Representative Image

Beirut: Saudi Arabia and France has announced the creation of a joint development fund worth $30 million to support crisis-hit Lebanon, a statement released by the French Embassy in Lebanon said.

The funds will be spent on humanitarian projects by providing emergency aid, including food and healthcare services to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon, in addition to supporting the main public hospital in the northern city of Tripoli, Xinhua news agency reported.

The funds will also be used to provide cash aid benefitting around 7,500 people and provide baby milk for families in need, the French Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

Lebanon has been suffering from a severe crisis, leading to the collapse of the local currency while plunging over 70 per cent of the population into poverty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button