Saudi Arabia: Funeral prayers for UAE Prez performed in absentia at 2 holy mosques

Riyadh: Funeral prayer in absentia (Salat Al-Ghayib) for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan was performed in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah respectively after the evening prayer.

Worshipers prayed to the Almighty to have mercy on his soul and dwell in his vast gardens, and reward him with the best reward for the great deeds he did for his homeland and the Islamic and Arab nations.

VIDEO: Gh'aib Janazah Prayer of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan رحمه الله, President of the UAE in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinahpic.twitter.com/tyHO7JKafV — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 13, 2022

UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, May 13, after a brief illness. He was 73.

Earlier, the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman directed to perform the absentee funeral prayer for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following the evening prayer.

#عاجل #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يوجه بإقامة صلاة الميت الغائب على سمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان – رحمه الله – بعد صلاة العشاء اليوم بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.https://t.co/Hejq4kymwA#واس pic.twitter.com/iHK7ZNU57l — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 13, 2022

In a statement issued through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership, government, and people on this great loss. They prayed to the Almighty to grant Sheikh Khalifa eternal peace and his family and the UAE people’s patience and solace.

UAE announced an official mourning period with flags at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting from Friday. Work has been suspended in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for a period of 3 days.

Funeral prayers were performed in mosques across the Emirates on Friday after the departure of Sheikh Khalifa. Worshipers gathered to perform the Maghrib prayer.