Saudi Arabia gets first Riyadh Monopoly edition

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has officially unveiled Riyadh Monopoly, a bespoke edition of the world’s most beloved board game, at the cutting-edge KAFD Conference Centre in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

The launch, held on June 26, brought together key figures from government, tourism, media, education, and cultural circles. Licensed by Hasbro and developed by KEAD Entertainment, this unique edition will be available across the Kingdom starting September 2025.

Infused with the spirit of Riyadh’s dynamic growth, the game pays tribute to both its heritage and its ambitions. It invites players of all ages to discover the capital’s most iconic landmarks, vibrant neighbourhoods, and economic hubs—reimagined as prized properties on the game board.

Mazroua Al-Mazroua, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at KAFD Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), highlighted the importance of using play as a medium to connect younger generations with the city’s transformation.

“Riyadh Monopoly reflects our aim to make strategic projects accessible and engaging for all ages. As the leading destination for international and local businesses in Saudi Arabia, we are opening new avenues for the next generation to thrive. We want young people to recognise the names and places that are shaping their future. What better way than through play?” he said.

Describing the game as “a colourful expression of Riyadh’s energy and ambition,” Al-Mazroua noted its ability to foster connection and curiosity across generations.

With more than 50 percent of residents under 20, the capital stands as one of the youngest cities globally. This edition of the game is designed to create meaningful moments across generations—whether navigating traditional districts or acquiring modern developments.

Sharif Hamad bin Majed Alowaishiq, founder and chairman of the Saudi Youth Society, praised the initiative for combining cultural awareness with entertainment.

“This is an inspiring platform for young people to learn about their roots while envisioning future possibilities. It offers a window into Riyadh’s transformation through investment in infrastructure and preservation of identity,” he said.

More than just a pastime, Riyadh Monopoly serves as a narrative tool—bridging the Kingdom’s past with its bold future. It invites households, businesses, and institutions to engage in a shared journey through the capital’s milestones.

Since its debut 90 years ago, Monopoly has sold over 275 million copies and holds a Guinness World Record as the best-selling board game in history. With Riyadh now added to its collection of city editions, players can experience the heartbeat of Saudi Arabia’s capital in a playful and meaningful way.