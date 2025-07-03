One visa, six countries: GCC pushes forward with travel plan

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is advancing efforts to launch a unified tourist visa that would enable seamless travel across its six member nations with a single permit.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, confirmed that the passport departments of the interior ministries across member states are engaged in ongoing joint technical meetings and are making valuable efforts to bring the project to life in the near future.

The update came during the 39th Meeting of the Directors-General of Passports, held on Wednesday, July 2, at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

Al Budaiwi reviewed the draft agenda and the latest developments in the meetings of the technical teams concerned with this project.

He commended the collaborative spirit among member states, noting that the shared visa aligns with the broader vision of Gulf leaders to deepen regional cooperation.

“Everyone is working as one team to keep pace with technological developments and security requirements in a world characterised by rapid change,” he added.

Officially named the GCC Grand Tours Visa, the initiative was approved in November 2023 during the 40th meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman. Inspired by the Schengen system in Europe, the visa is seen as a major milestone in the Gulf’s plans to diversify its economies, attract global visitors, and encourage intra-regional tourism.

What is the GCC Grand Tours Visa?

Once implemented, the visa will allow tourists to travel freely between the six GCC countries:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Key features:

Valid for tourism and family visits only

Applications to be submitted online via an official platform (to be announced)

Expected validity of 30 to 90 days

Option to choose access to one or multiple GCC countries

More convenient and cost-effective than applying for separate visas.

The visa is expected to enhance the region’s appeal to international visitors while promoting intra-Gulf tourism and cooperation.