Dubai offers special home deals for first-time expat buyers

Dubai: Dubai has launched a new initiative aimed at making homeownership more accessible for first-time buyers, including both Emiratis and expatriates.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Wednesday, July 2, offers early access to new developments, reduced prices, and tailored mortgage plans, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The initiative is part of broader efforts under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aim to increase private ownership and drive sustainable growth in the housing sector.

Open to UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold home in Dubai, the programme welcomes all nationalities and income levels.

Some of Dubai’s biggest developers — including Emaar, Nakheel, DAMAC, Meraas, Azizi, and Danube — are offering priority booking on off-plan units and special terms for homes priced up to AED 5 million.

Several banks — such as Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates Islamic, and Mashreq — are also offering tailored mortgage products under the scheme.

The programme also supports the goals of the UAE’s Year of Community, encouraging long-term residency and financial stability.

“By easing entry into homeownership, we empower individuals and families to invest in their futures while supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s broader objectives and Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” said Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of DLD.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, said the programme reflects the vision of Dubai’s leadership and serves as a key economic lever—stimulating long-term demand, enhancing investor confidence, and contributing to GDP growth.

“In a global climate where housing accessibility is a structural challenge, Dubai is offering a model of sustainable urban development—one that supports talent retention, fosters community cohesion, and enhances the city’s competitiveness,” he said.