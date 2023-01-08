Saudi Arabia: Greenery covers Makkah mountains

Riyadh: The images and videos of greenery covering Makkah Al-Mukarramah mountains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) after weeks of heavy rains, are being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The mountains and lands in various regions were covered in green, an unprecedented phenomenon as the Kingdom is considered a place with a dry desert climate.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday shared a video clip on Twitter and wrote, “The mountains of Makkah Al-Mukarramah are covered in green.”

The Royal Commission for the Makkah City and the Holy Sites (RCMC) on Twitter published images of Mount Makkah in its new green look, and wrote on it, “God beautified Makkah with its mountains, plains and valleys; Which carries a historical, cultural and tourist legacy that makes us show the world the beauty of Makkah Al-Mukarramah.”

جمَّل الله مكة بجبالِها وسهولِها وأوديتِها؛ والتي تحملُ إرثًا تاريخيًّا وثقافيًّا وسياحيًّا يجعلُنا نُبرزُ للعالمِ جمالَ #مكة_المكرمة pic.twitter.com/kLshb0H7sd — الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة (@RCMC_KSA) January 6, 2023

It is worth noting that the Kingdom witnessed unprecedented rains, which led to floods, while the Ministry of Education suspended studies several times during the past few weeks.

During the month of December 2022, Makkah Al-Mukarramah witnessed a state of emergency, as the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque announced that it had raised its readiness for rain, and recruited more than 200 supervisors and observers, 4,000 male and female workers, and more than 500 equipment to deal with the rainy situation and dewatering.

The courtyard, chapels, entrances and exits were also prepared after the rains, and efforts were intensified to remove the effects of the rain that fell. In order to preserve the safety of those who visit the Grand Mosque, so that they can perform their rituals with ease.

Here are some of the greenery scenes in Saudi Arabia shared by social media users

فيديو | مراسل الإخبارية أيمن الثبيتي: أشجار كثيفة على جبال المنطقة نتيجة للأمطار المستمرة على منطقة مكة #نشرة_النهار#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/yahtY1M1ZW — الإخبارية.نت (@Alekhbariya_net) January 5, 2023

على قمة جبل في محمية الفارس بمكة المكرمة مع الإخوة الكرام من اليمين: سعيد بن سعيّد ، ود.أحمد غرسان ، والدكتور عبدالعزيز الغامدي وعبدالله بن أحمد غرسان ، أجواء #مكة_المكرمة لطيفةُ البرد ، وفي الأرض من أثر الغيث ما يسرّ القلب ولله الحمد والمنّة.#العشماوي 🌿 pic.twitter.com/4tUeZMb5LW — د.عبد الرحمن العشماوي (@Dr_Ashmawi) January 6, 2023

سبحان الله العظيم 🍃

جبال مكة ترتدي ثوب الربيع في مشهدٍ نادر 🕋🌿 pic.twitter.com/TLxRK0AyQ2 — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) January 2, 2023