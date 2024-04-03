Saudi Arabia: Haramain railway transports over 1.3M in Ramzan

The Haramain High-Speed Railway has so far transported more than 1.3 million visitors and Umrah performers during Ramzan, offering round-the-clock trips between Madinah and Makkah.

The purpose of this initiative is to transport visitors, citizens, and residents to participate in Umrah rituals and prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

With strategically located stations in Makkah, Madinah, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, the Haramain High-Speed Railway is the largest transportation project in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Designed by Saudi Arabia, it aims to serve visitors of the Two Holy Mosques year-round, especially during the Umrah and Haj seasons.

Covering 450 km in approximately two hours at speeds of up to 300 kph, the electrically operated, emission-free train upholds the highest security and safety standards.

Saudi specialists manage passenger reception, reservation verification, baggage procedures, and direct boarding, ensuring punctuality and adherence to the train’s running schedule.

Passenger services are comprehensive, encompassing gate reception, reservation verification, escalator guidance to waiting areas, and seamless transition to the train platform.

In addition, the station staff supervises security arrangements, ensures luggage safety, directs passengers to their designated seats, and assists individuals with disabilities by providing wheelchair access to designated seating areas.

The services provided ensure a safe and convenient journey by providing onboard provisions, food options, and secure electronic payment methods.

