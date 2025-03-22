Saudi Arabia hosts Iftar banquet in India

New Delhi: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently hosted an Iftar banquet in India during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

The event, organised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, was attended by around 350 men and women, with the religious attaché in India representing the ministry.

This initiative forms part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Iftar Programme, which is being implemented in 61 countries worldwide during Ramzan.

Attendees expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud towards charitable initiatives that benefit Muslims worldwide, especially during Ramzan.

This Ramzan, the Iftar programme is expected to reach more than 50,000 fasting people across various cities in India.