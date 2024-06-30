Saudi Arabia: Initiative to cancel fines for taxpayers extended to Dec

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) on Sunday, June 30, extended the cancellation of fines and exemption of penalties initiative until December 31, 2024.

The initiative aims to benefit taxpayers who meet certain conditions, primarily focusing on mitigating the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on establishments.

Types of taxes included in the initiative

Value added tax (VAT)

Withholding tax

Excise tax

Income tax

Real estate transaction tax (RETT)

Fines covered by the exemption decision include

Late registration in all tax systems

Late payment

Late filing of returns fines in all tax systems

Fines to correct VAT returns

Fines for VAT field control violations related to e-invoicing regulations and other VAT general regulations.

#ZATCA has extended the Exemption of Fines Initiative until 31 December 2024. — هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (@Zatca_sa) June 30, 2024

To participate in the initiative, taxpayers must register, submit unsubmitted returns to ZATCA, pay the principal tax debt, and request installment payment plans.

The application must be submitted during the current initiative and installments must be paid according to the ZATCA-approved installment plan.

The authority urged taxpayers to utilize the extension of the initiative and requested inquiries to be addressed via the unified call center number (19993).