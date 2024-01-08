Saudi Arabia introduces new system for selling, renting off real estate projects

Violations of licensing laws, including misappropriation of funds, misuse of funds, and failure to deposit funds in escrow accounts, can result in imprisonment of up to 5 years or fines up to 10 million Saudi Riyals, or both.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 9:35 pm IST
Saudi Arabia introduces new system for selling, renting off-plan real estate projects
Representative image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has introduced a new system for the sale and rental of off-plan real estate projects, which was approved by the Council of Ministers in September 2023.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The system, published in the official daily “Umm Al Qura,” aims to enhance transparency and security in real estate transactions, protecting the rights of buyers, renters, and financiers.

The new system stipulates that real estate developers cannot sell or rent off-plan projects without being registered in the developers register.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Greenery in Makkah increased by 600% in past five months

Developer is prohibited from advertising or showcasing the project in local or foreign media without legal licensing from the relevant authority.

The developer is committed to commencing construction work within six months of obtaining their license.

The developer is committed to completing the project on time, and in case of unintentional delays, the buyer will receive predetermined financial compensation.

Violations of licensing laws, including misappropriation of funds, misuse of funds, and failure to deposit funds in escrow accounts, can result in imprisonment of up to 5 years or fines up to 10 million Saudi Riyals, or both.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 9:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button