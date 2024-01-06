Greenery in Makkah increased by 600% in past five months

Riyadh: The city of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has witnessed a staggering 600 percent increase in vegetation cover during the past five months from August to December 2023.

This came in a report released by the Saudi National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification on Friday, January 5.

The increase in vegetation is attributed to the rainy conditions during this period, with some areas experiencing up to 200mm of rainfall.

600% increase in the area and density of vegetation cover in Makkah Al Mukarrama region during the past months, because of rainfall.#Saudi_Green_Initiative pic.twitter.com/z14KfxKCEr — المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر (@ncvcksa) January 5, 2024

In August 2023, the total vegetation cover stood at 3,529.4 square kilometres, representing 2.3 percent of Makkah’s total area.

The vegetation increased in size due to increased rainfall, reaching 26,256 square kilometres by the end of 2023.

In December 2023, 17.1 percent of Makkah’s total area was covered by vegetation, mainly in mountains and highlands near the Red Sea coast, with elevations ranging from 500 to 2,600 meters.

This encompasses the governorates of Makkah, Taif, Al Laith, Al Jumum, Al Kamil, and Khulais.

يعمل المركز الوطني على دراسة واقع مناطق الغطاء النباتي ومراقبة التغير بمواقع مشاريع التشجير، وذلك بالاعتماد على برنامج تقنيات الاستشعار عن بعد والذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات مشاريع التشجير ومبادرة "السعودية الخضراء".#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/d6RhPlekNI — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) January 5, 2024

The centre is using remote sensing and artificial intelligence to monitor vegetation status, land-cover changes, rainfall, and plant health to achieve afforestation project goals and the Saudi Green Initiative.

The centre protects Kingdom vegetation, studies green space variables, and prepares for drought, aiming to achieve Vision 2030 development goals. It works within national efforts to reduce desertification and drought effects.

Glimpses of greenery covered in Makkah

