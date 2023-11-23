Watch: Mountains in Makkah turn green once again after heavy rainfall

The mountains in and around the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia have turned green as the Kingdom has witnessed heavy rainfall in recent days.

Makkah mountains have experienced a significant change in greenery and plant life for the second consecutive year, contrasting with their usual dry and arid state after January.

The official accounts of the Makkah region and Arabic channel Al-Ekhbariya published a video clip on X showing the mountains of Makkah turned green, after the continuous rains that the region witnessed recently.

The videos garnered more than 190K views, causing many users to express their admiration and desire for the preservation of the new nature.

فيديو | جبال مكة تكتسي اللون الأخضر#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/oUwpwtfGs0 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 15, 2023

The mountains of #Makkah are turning green once again amid recent rainfall.

📷 Mohammed Al Hothaly pic.twitter.com/JbBjqYKm9S — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) November 21, 2023

The National Center of Meteorology predicts moderate to heavy thunderstorms, torrential rains, dust, and hail showers over northern border areas, Al-Jawf, Hail, Al-Qassim, and Eastern Province on Thursday, November 23.

Thunderstorm rains and active winds are expected in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, eastern Tabuk, and Riyadh regions.

The Saudi Civil Defense has issued a warning, urging caution, particularly in relation to water pools, valley bottoms, and dams.

🔴 لا تزال أجزاء من مناطق #الحدود_الشمالية، #الجوف وشمال المنطقة الشرقية (#حفر_الباطن)، تتأثر بهطول الأمطار المتوسطة والغزيرة مع توقعات باستمرارها حتى ساعات المساء، بإذن الله تعالى.@AljoufSA @emara_sharqia #نحيطكم_بأجوائكم pic.twitter.com/EOVc3SOxPC — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@NCMKSA) November 23, 2023